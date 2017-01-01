|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manama, Jan. 1 (BNA): Bahrain dailies issues today focused in their principal headlines on the main local, Arab and international events which happened over the past 24 hours.
|
|
|
|
Manama, Jan. 1 (BNA): His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, today sent a cable of congratulations to the Sudanese President Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir on his country's Independence Day.
|
|
|
|
Manama, Jan. 1 (BNA): His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa today sent a cable of congratulations to the Sudanese President Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir on his country's Independence Day.
|
|
|
|
Manama, Jan. 1 (BNA): His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today sent a cable of congratulations to the Cuban President Raul Castro on his country's Independence Day.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|