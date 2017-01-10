Shaikh Nasser congratulated by BFA President Manama, Jan. 9 (BNA): President of Bahrain Football Association (BFA) Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa expressed heartfelt congratulations to Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee and Captain of Bahrain Royal Endurance Team Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa on the team's clinching of Mohammed bin Rashid Sport Creativity Award. Bahrain condemns terrorist attack in El-Arish Manama, Jan. 9 (BNA): Manama, Jan. 9 (BNA): Bahrain has condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a security post in El-Arish, Egypt, and killed and injured scores of security forces and civilians. Bahrain Basketball team returns home Manama, Jan. 9(BNA): Bahrain national basketball team returned triumphantly after bagging the bronze medal in the 22nd Arab Basketball Championship, which ended yesterday in Cairo, Egypt. Bahrain Basketball Association (BBA) Chairman His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa welcomed the winning squad at the VIP lounge at Bahrain International Airport, in the presence of board members. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad congratulated Manama, Jan. 9 (BNA): Minister of Youth and Sport Affairs Hesham bin Mohammed Al Jowder praised the efforts of Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee and Captain of the Royal Endurance Team Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to develop the endurance sport and underline its standing at the international level. HRH Premier chairs Cabinet session Manama, Jan. 9 (BNA): His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has extended warmest congratulations to His Majesty King Ahmad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander, on the 20th anniversary of the National Guard, noting that it has become an effective institution in the kingdom's security system. 1 2 3 4 5