Crews make progress on large Southern California wildfire

Los Angeles, Nov. 3 (BNA): Authorities lifted evacuation orders for a farm community Saturday as firefighters make progress on a large wildfire in Southern California that continues to threaten about 2,500 homes and buildings.





Ventura County officials allowed an unknown number of residents in Somis to return home Saturday morning after firefighters contained 30% of the Maria Fire, which has burned nearly 15 square miles (38 square kilometers) and forced nearly 11,000 people to evacuate, The Associated Press (AP) reported.





Fire activity subsided overnight. The county officials said in a 6 pm update that the humidity level is expected to stay low and winds will become more favorable to firefighting in Southern California.





Police in Santa Monica urged beach-goers to seek shelter indoors after lightning was reported over the city.





Crews battled to keep the flames away from orchards and farms in the rural area. Three buildings were destroyed.





The fire erupted on a hilltop northwest of Los Angeles on Thursday during what had been expected to be the tail end of gusty Santa Ana winds.





The cause was under investigation but there was a troubling possibility that an electrical line might have been involved, as such lines have been at other recent fires.





