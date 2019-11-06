Kuwait welcomes Riyadh Agreement

Riyadh, Nov. 6 (BNA): Kuwait has welcomed the signing of the Riyadh Agreement document between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council as an essential pillar for preserving Yemen's sovereignty and achieving its unity.





An official source at the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry praised the great efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, to support the Republic of Yemen to achieve its security, stability and prosperity.





The source, as quoted by Kuwait News Agency, expressed the hope that the Riyadh Agreement will usher in the desired political solution to preserve the stability of Yemen and the security of the region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.









