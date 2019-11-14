Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif receives Bahraini Ambassador to Egypt

Cairo, Nov. 14 (BNA): Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyib received the outgoing Bahraini Ambassador to Egypt, Permanent Representative to the Arab League and Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps, Shaikh Rashid bin Abdul Rahman bin Rashid Al Khalifa.





The grand imam praised the deep relations between Al-Azhar and Bahrain, hailing HM King’s great role King in serving Arab and Islamic causes.





He expressed appreciation to the ambassador for his efforts in strengthening the relations between the two countries during his mission, wishing him further success.





The ambassador expressed his happiness over the time spent in Egypt, which witnessed fruitful cooperation with Al-Azhar.





He conveyed the Kingdom’s appreciation, leadership and people, to Al-Azhar, and its role in consolidation of the Islamic values, and the grand Imam’s efforts in spreading the values of peace, tolerance and coexistence among all countries and peoples.





F.K.N



