Gulf Air inaugurates 70th anniversary museum 19 Jan 2020

Manama, Jan. 19 (BNA): Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, celebrated the opening of its temporary museum at the Bahrain City Centre shopping mall which marks the start of a series of 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020.



The official opening was under the patronage of Gulf Air’s Chairman of Board of Directors, Industry Minister Zayed R. Alzayani who launched the project in presence of the airline’s board members, executive management and members.



The Gulf Air 70th anniversary museum celebrates 70 years of aviation in Bahrain and showcases the airline’s rich history since its take-off in 1950.



It features exclusive and rare photography and memorabilia items from different decades of the airline’s journey

Various aircraft models and Gulf Air’s uniforms from different eras will be on display to highlight the evolution of the brand over the years.



The museum will also display the latest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Falcon Gold seat to highlight the future of Gulf Air.



It will be open for the public for a limited period and will exclusively attract the local and regional footfall of the Bahrain City Centre shopping mall.



“Today we start our 70th anniversary celebrations with the opening of this museum. Gulf Air’s history is very rich and it has touched the lives of every Bahraini if not every GCC national. The exhibited items represent various decades of our history and showcase the evolution of the brand and the business,” Minister Al- Zayani said.



“I invite everyone to come and visit the museum and go back in time on a journey from 1950 until today”.



Gulf Air will continue its fleet modernization program in 2020 and will receive the final three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners of the 10-airrcaft order and will take deliveries of the brand new Airbus 321neo aircraft which will be dominantly deployed on the European long-haul routes.



The airline recently announced its 2020 expansion plans with a number of European destinations: Milan as year-round with daily flights and Mykonos, Munich, Malaga and Nice as seasonal destinations – all starting from summer 2020 , on the Eastern side of Gulf Air’s hub, Kuala Lumpur will be launched in July 2020 with daily flights operated by the Dreamliner and Salalah, seasonally, in the summer.



F.K.N

