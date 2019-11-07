California discloses Facebook probe, sues for documents

California, Nov. 7 (BNA): California’s attorney general disclosed an ongoing probe into Facebook’s privacy practices Wednesday, as it sued the company over its repeated refusal to turn over documents and answer questions.





California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said his probe has been going on for more than a year. He said he was disclosing it now because his office was making a public court filing to force the company to comply with subpoenas and requests for information, according to The Associated Press (AP).





The lawsuit was filed in state Superior Court in San Francisco.





The California probe, one of many legal and regulatory inquiries into Facebook, began as a response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a data mining firm, and grew into an investigation into whether Facebook misrepresented its privacy practices, deceived users and broke California law.





The court filing said Facebook hasn’t given answers on 19 of the attorney general’s questions and hasn’t given any new documents in response to six document requests. The filing also said Facebook has refused to search the emails of top executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, as the state requested.









