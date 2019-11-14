Investcorp inaugurates its 2019 Investors Conference





Manama, Nov. 14 (BNA): Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, opened its Investors Conference.





A gala dinner was hosted by Investcorp’s Executive Chairman, Mohammed Alardhi, followed by a keynote speech by Sir Gerry Grimstone, Chairman of Investcorp and Aberdeen Standard Investments Infrastructure Joint Venture.





The conference featured an agenda of stimulating discussions, led by a formidable line-up of speakers who shared their unique insight into an array of topics including Disrupting Finance: The Fintech Frontier, and the Next Generation of Leaders. Over 250 investors from the GCC were amongst the participants as well as speakers from the US, Europe, India, China and Indonesia.





In addition to the main conference, Investcorp held its first Leadership Programs Alumni lunch, bringing together the next generation of business leaders from across the GCC, Asia and Europe. The lunch hosted Nenad Pacek, Founder and President of Global Success Advisors GmbH, as the keynote speaker.





The conference will continue today with speakers including Sir Michael Fallon, a British Member of Parliament and a member of Investcorp’s International Advisory Board; Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM; Ilham Habibie, CEO of Ilthabi Rekatama; and Prashant Jain, Chief Investment Officer at HDFC Asset Management Company, amongst many others.





Investcorp will also be unveiling during the Conference the results of its latest annual survey, “What’s Next? Investment Trends for the Future.” The survey explores institutional investors’ sentiment and expected allocations regarding the most pressing economic trends that are expected to shape the global economy over the next three decades.





Alardhi highlighted the key milestones delivered by the Firm over the past year and the notable progress it has made in executing its growth strategy, against the backdrop of global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

“For us as Investcorp, this year’s conference follows another active and successful year for our business. The last 12 months have seen strong growth momentum across the business, despite various economic and geopolitical challenges.





Today, I am delighted that you are joining us at our annual event, where we will explore the latest global investment opportunities and trends – offering not only the opportunity to share knowledge and insights but also to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones,” Alardhi said.





F.K.N.



