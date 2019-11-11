Bolivia's president resigns amid election-fraud allegations

La Paz, Nov. 11 (BNA): Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned Sunday under mounting pressure from Bolivia's military and the public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly protests.





The decision came after a day of fast-moving developments, including an offer from Morales to hold a new election, according to The Associated Press (AP).





The crisis deepened dramatically when the country's military chief went on national television to call on the president to step down.

"I am sending my resignation letter to the Legislative Assembly of Bolivia," the 60-year-old socialist leader said, portraying his departure as the culmination of a "coup dâ€ etat."





"I ask you to stop attacking the brothers and sisters, stop burning and attacking," he added.





Before Morales had even finished his statement, people began honking their car horns in La Paz and other cities and took to the streets to celebrate, waving Bolivian flags and setting off fireworks.





It was not immediately clear who would succeed Morales. His vice president also resigned as did the Senate president, who was next in line. The only other official listed by the constitution as a successor, the head of the lower house, already had resigned.





Morales was the first member of Bolivia's indigenous population to become president and was in power for 13 years and nine months, the longest span in the country's history.









