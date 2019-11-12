Abu Dhabi CP meets first batch of senior reactor operators

Abu Dhabi, Nov.11 (BNA): Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces HH Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, received the first group of National Senior Reactor Operators, SROs, and Reactor Operators, ROs, licensed by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR.

The group’s 22 members are the first Emirati engineers to be licensed as nuclear reactor operators in the history of the country.

HH Shaikh Mohammed expressed his confidence in the ability of Emirati talents to make the plant a model for all new nuclear energy projects around the world, as it enjoys the support of the international nuclear community in terms of operational transparency, safety and global safety standards.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, the UAE’s Nuclear Regulator, certified in July the first group of 15 UAE National Senior Reactor Operators, SROs, and Reactor Operators, ROs, including two females, at Nawah Energy Company, the operations and maintenance subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC. Later, a second group of seven Emirati engineers have been certified.

The overall construction of the four units of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is more than 93 percent. Unit 4 is more than 82 percent complete, Unit 3 is more than 91 percent and Unit 2 is more than 95 percent complete. Unit 1 construction is complete and the unit is currently undergoing commissioning and testing, prior to receipt of the operating licence from FANR, which is currently in the final stages of reviewing the operating license application for the Unit, in preparation for the loading of the first nuclear assemblies.

Nuclear energy is set to play an important role in the UAE’s future energy supply and the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will supply up to 25 percent of the UAE’s energy needs without producing carbon emissions.

The Barakah Nuclear Plant is expected to bring clean energy to the Abu Dhabi power mix and offset more than 21 million tonnes of greenhouse emissions per year when fully operational.

AHN