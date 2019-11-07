Gulf Air resumes flights to Erbil

Manama, Nov. 7 (BNA): Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today announced the resumption of its direct services between Bahrain and Erbil in Iraq; further strengthening the airline’s existing Iraqi routes of Baghdad and Najaf. The airline’s services to Erbil will commence on 02 February 2020, and will see Gulf Air’s three weekly flights between Bahrain International Airport and Erbil International Airport operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

The airline’s network is expanding tactically to strengthen the current destinations’ map with feeder cities balanced from the east and west of the Kingdom.

Further information about the airline’s network, fares and flight schedule can be found online at gulfair.com, by calling the airline’s 24 hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, or through any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies.

WHQ