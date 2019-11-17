Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets Bangladeshi Premier

Abu Dhabi, Nov.18 (BNA): Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and UAE Armed Forces Deputy Supreme Commander His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has today met the Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The meeting was on the sidelines of the 16th edition of the Dubai Airshow, being held at the Al-Maktoum Internal Airport “Dubai World Central (DWC).

The UAE news agency (WAM) said that the two sides had discussed joint cooperation and ways of bolstering bilateral relations to achieve mutual interests. Issues of mutual concern were also discussed.

AHN