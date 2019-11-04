Saudi Foreign Minister receives Bahraini ambassador

Riyadh, Nov. 4 (BNA): The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud received in his office at the Ministry today, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Shaikh Humood bin Abdullah Al Khalifa who presented him with an invitation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, to attend Manama Dialogue.





During the meeting, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed pride in the long standing historical relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their distinguished common destiny.





For his part, the Bahraini ambassador congratulated the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and affirmed the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries, stressing keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation on various issues to serve the interests of both countries and peoples. (MOFA)













BNA 1800 GMT 2019/11/04



