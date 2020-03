Kuwait, Mar. 24 (BNA): Kuwait Minister of Health Dr. Bassel A-Sabah announced Tuesday the recovery of nine people who were infected with coronavirus.





Al-Sabah said eight males and one female - all Kuwaiti citizens - recovered from the virus. This increased the number of recovered people to 39, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.





Kuwait has been implementing a series of measures aimed at containing spread of the virus.





AAQ