Airline says false hijack alarm caused Dutch airport alert

Amsterdam, Nov. 7 (BNA): An accidental hijack warning set off from the cockpit of a plane triggered a big security operation at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Wednesday night, a Spanish airline and Dutch military police said.





Air Europa said in a tweet that the scare that sent emergency services rushing to the airport was a false alarm.





The warning that triggers hijack protocols at airports “was activated, by mistake,” on a plane that was bound for Madrid, the carrier tweeted. It did not say who activated the warning or how, according to The Associated Press (AP).





“Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize,” the airline said.





The Dutch military police service earlier said it was responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam. Dutch media reported that heavily armed arrest teams and other emergency service forces were deployed to the airport.





Many departing flights were delayed, but the airport said in a statement that “regular operation” had resumed.





